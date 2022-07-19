Hyread Gaze Note Plus C with Kaleido Plus color display to go on sale in August

Hyread is all set to launch Taiwan’s second color e-reader in August, Techbang reported. The upcoming color e-reader named Hyread Gaze Note Plus C however is basically the Hyread Gaze Note Plus that was launched around a month back but with the second generation E Ink Kaleido Plus display making up the top. Every other feature of the Hyread Gaze Note Plus C is going to be the same as that of the Hyread Gaze Note Plus, which includes the 7.8-inch display and 32 GB of internal storage. The latter can be expanded further to another 512 GB via microSD cards. The display will have a monochrome resolution of 300 PPI though that drops down to 100 PPI in color mode. The display comes with front lighting while under the hood lies a 1.8 GHz quad-core chipset that is coupled to a 3 GB RAM. Power comes from a 3200 mAh battery which takes around 2.5 hours to charge fully.

The Hyread Gaze Note Plus C will be available in only a shade of royal blue and runs Android 11 right out of the box. That means users have the option to tap into the Google Play Store for applications they might need though there is no stopping anyone from installing third-party APK files of their choice. This way, users will be able to continue with the e-books bought via other platforms simply by installing the APK of those e-book platforms. Users also have the option to install fonts of their choice. Apart from these, the e-reader will support features such as one-click vertical-to-horizontal conversion, one-click traditional and simplified font conversion, and so on. The e-reader also supports changing of font sizes with there being 60 font size options present.

Other hardware features of the Hyread Gaze Note Plus C include a USB Type-C port at the bottom that is flanked by a microphone on the left and a Reset hole at the right. Then there also are a pair of speakers as well at the bottom which can come into play when listening to audiobooks. There is no headphone jack though, which means users will have to rely on Bluetooth headphones to listen to audiobooks or use the Text-to-speech feature when they aren’t listening via the integrated speakers.

Another nice feature of the Hyread Gaze Note Plus C is that it supports stylus operation. Users will be able to make notes, annotations, sketch drawings, and such, all of which can then be exported to PDF and JPG formats. For note-taking, users have the option to choose from 16 built-in templates. Also, apart from the default pen and ball pen strokes, there are going to be other strokes that would be made available via future software updates. As for the choice of colors, there are red, green, and blue colors that users can opt for in addition to the usual shades of black and white.

An interesting feature of the e-reader’s UI is the Floating Ball which is similar in functionality to the white dot on an iPhone. Pressing on the Floating Ball will invoke other menu options such as ‘Back to Home’, ‘Screen Refresh’, ‘Screen Capture’, and so on. There is also the option to make the Floating Ball opaque or transparent as per the user’s preferences. That is not all as there also is the option to set background images for the hibernation and shutdown screen.

The Hyread Gaze Note Plus C also comes with a protective case that functions as a stand as well. The case which comes in shades of pink and green has an electromagnetic induction feature which means it wakes up the device when opened or puts the device to sleep when closed. Pre-orders for the 7.8-inch Hyread Gaze Note Plus C start on 28th July 2022 with shipment slated to begin in September. The Hyread Gaze Note Plus C is priced NT$12,990 though initial buyers will be able to get the same at a discounted price of NT$10,999.

6-inch Hyread Gaze One SC color e-reader also in the offing

Meanwhile, the company also has a 6-inch Hyread Gaze One SC to offer as well. Also, much like the Hyread Gaze Note Plus C, the Hyread Gaze One SC too features the second-generation E Ink Kaleido Plus. However, instead of the open system Android 11 OS of the 7.8-inch device, the smaller sibling runs HyRead Gaze One S OS. However, it is not known at the moment when the Hyread Gaze One SC will go on sale or what it is going to cost.