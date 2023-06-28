HyRead Gaze Note Plus CC and Gaze Mini e-reader launched

HyRead has introduced two new e-reader devices, namely the Gaze Note Plus CC and the Gaze Mini the website TechBang reported. The Gaze CC boasts a 7.8-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 color e-paper display, offering 30 percent improved color saturation. With a color resolution of 150 ppi and a black-and-white resolution of 300 ppi, this display enhances visual vibrancy, making it ideal for books with illustrations and graphic content. The front-lit front display allows users to control warm and cold lighting options.

The Gaze CC provides users with 5 brush options, 10 colors, and over 20 note templates. The hardware specifications remain consistent with the series, featuring an open Android 11 system that supports the installation of additional software, 32 GB of storage (expandable up to 1 TB via Micro SD cards), a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor, and 3 GB RAM. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port. The device also features built-in speakers and a microphone.

On the other hand, the Gaze Mini features a 6-inch display with a sleek white body and physical buttons. Unlike previous Gaze models, the Gaze Mini incorporates a concave screen design and a double row of physical buttons, along with a built-in gyroscope and touchscreen. This enables convenient page-turning regardless of the user’s preferred hand. The physical buttons not only facilitate basic page-turning functions but also offer shortcuts for returning to the main menu, taking screenshots, refreshing the screen, and activating the front reading light.

Compared to the Pocket, the Gaze Mini boasts significantly upgraded hardware specifications, including a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB of storage capacity (expandable up to 1 TB with a Micro SD card). It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device includes built-in speakers, a microphone, and Type-C support for OTG.

Both devices are available for pre-order starting from June 15th, featuring special pre-order prices until July 23rd. The regular price of the Gaze Note Plus CC is 13,390 NTD, but it can be pre-ordered at a special price of 11,388 NTD, which includes additional HyRead e-book vouchers worth 800 NTD. The Gaze Mini has a regular price of 6,680 NTD, but the pre-order special price is 5,699 NTD, including an additional 300 NTD worth of HyRead e-book vouchers.

Pre-orders for the Gaze Mini are limited to the HyRead Gaze official website and the physical stores of the retail chain “3C Camera Addiction.” Customers who pre-order on the official website before June 30th will enjoy priority shipping in July and will receive a free mascot silicone cup cover (priced at 350 NTD). Additionally, selected accessories are available at a discounted price of 60% off, starting from 100 NTD.