iFlytek Voicebook with 6-inch 300 PPI E Ink display launched

iFlytek is a Chinese company that has been making e-readers and e-note devices for some time now. This time the company has come up with the iFlytek Voicebook, a device that it described has been designed to allow reading e-books or listening to them via Bluetooth. But then, most e-reader devices currently available are capable of doing so. So, where does the new iFlytek Voicebook stand when it comes to the scores of other e-readers currently available? Let’s find out.

To begin with, the new Voicebook comes with a 6-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution. It offers a decent 32 GB of internal storage and runs Android 8.1. Power comes from a 1600 mAh battery which should allow for decent run times. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. Then there are dual microphones and integrated speakers onboard too along with support for Bluetooth speakers and headsets. The device measures just 6.4 mm in thickness while tipping the scales at a quite convenient 155 grams.

Basically, all of this makes the new iFlytek Voicebook a nice and handy e-reader device with enhanced voice capabilities. Its compact dimensions and lightweight build make it easy to carry and operate. It comes with a leather case as well which enables the device to be placed in portrait mode. When not being used as an e-reader or for listening to audiobooks, you can also place it on your desk and use it as a calendar or for showing other important or interesting stuff.

The 6-inch 1072 x 1448-pixel 300 PPI display makes texts and other objects appear sharp and bright. Then there also is the integrated 24-level warm and cold two-color reading light available as well. That makes reading off the display fun any time of the day or night while you can always let the device read aloud the books whenever you wish to. Otherwise, the device offers the option to adjust the font size, line spacing, and page margins as per your preference. Similarly, PDF documents can be cropped or enlarged as per your need.

The company said the device comes with a unique speech synthesis technology that introduces distinct male and female voices. It supports 11 local dialect anchors along with even 2 children’s voices as well. Besides the local dialect, there is support for at least five international languages. Those include English, Korean, Japanese, Russian, French, and Spanish. Among these, you can have both male and female voice options for English though for the remaining languages, you will only have female voice anchors. That should ensure plenty of options to have your content read aloud via built-in speakers or using Bluetooth headphones and speaker systems. Overall, there are 26 selected reading anchors that the device supports.

Another nice aspect of the iFlytek Voicebook is that you can add your own content to read or listen to. Transferring content to the Voicebook is easy and can be done via USB or Wi-Fi. So, if you aren’t content with what the local bookstore has to offer, you can transfer your own stuff to the device. For those who thrive on news content, the device also offers an integrated news module that can collect relevant news articles from around the world and present them in an easy-to-read form. Besides, it offers real-time translation service as well between Chinese and 6 foreign languages namely English, Japanese, Korean, Russian, French, and Spanish.

The iFlytek Voicebook is currently on pre-order via JingDong for 1199 yuan and is slated to ship starting December 29. 2022.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.