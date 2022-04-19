iReader may launch an e-note and an e-reader device on April 21

With just days left for iReader to launch new e-reader devices on April 21, the company now has dropped some hints on what to expect during the launch event. According to images available with ITHouse, there are going to be at least two e-reader models set for launch on April 21. The two models are going to be in black and white shades though that’s not the only difference between the two.

One of the e-readers will have a spine on the side and appears to have a display that is about 10-inches or so. Bezels on the remaining three sides are quite slim though the spine is a bit on the thicker side. The white or silver-colored model comes with a big chin at the bottom while bezels on the remaining three sides are quite slim. The white-colored model is touted to come with an 8-inch display.

While it is mere speculation at the moment, chances are that the bigger black version could be an e-note device that is tuned for both reading and writing while the smaller white-colored model could function as a pure e-reader. Both the devices seem to be well built and have an up-market feel to them.

Stay tuned for more developments on this as it happens.