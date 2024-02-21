iReader Neo2 e-reader set for launch on February 27

iReader has stated they will have a new e-reader to offer later this month. As ITHome reported, it is the iReader Neo 2 that the company said will launch at an event scheduled to take place on February 27, 2024. Unfortunately, there is nothing else that is available in the public domain as of now though for reference, the iReader Neo launched in April last year features a 6-inch E Ink Carta HD display having 212 PPI resolution. The e-reader runs Android OS and has support for the English language.

The company also offers the iReader Neo Pro which comes with an upgraded 6-inch 300 PPI E Ink display. Also, the iReader Neo Pro measures just 6 mm in thickness and weighs a measly 149 grams. The iReader Neo, meanwhile features a 2.0 GHz dual-core processor along with 32 gigs of storage. The e-reader comes with integrated speakers that will let you listen to audiobooks.

Stay tuned for more details on this.