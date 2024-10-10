iReader Ocean 4 Turbo Now Available in a Shade of Arctic White

iReader has announced its Ocean 4 Turbo e-reader device is going to be available in a new shade of Arctic White. It is going to launch in October though pre-orders for the same are already being accepted at the Chinese retail site JingDong. This comes just about a few months after the Ocean 4 Turbo along with its Long Endurance version was first introduced towards the end of July. It was then available in a shade of Interstellar Black. Now with a brilliant white shade, buyers definitely have better options so far as the color is concerned.

Everything else with the e-reader remains the same. That includes the Oasis-esque asymmetrical build where you have a thicker portion that tapers off to being really thin for the rest of the device. The thicker portion where most of the internal components are crammed in has a higher weight concentration compared to the rest of the device. This makes for a more ergonomic design where the thicker portion serves as a comfortable placeholder for holding the device.

The presence of physical page turn buttons further adds to the user convenience. You can easily turn the pages with one hand and won’t require touching the display. All of this makes for a more immersive reading experience, something that is further aided by the brilliant 7-inch 300 PPI Carta 1200 e-paper display. Under the hood lies a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor that is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It comes with a 2000 mAh battery that is rated to offer 30 days of standby time and 49 hours of reading time.

It is not known if the Ocean 4 Long Endurance version too is getting an Arctic White shade as well though it likely will. Its specs include a 2 GHz processor along with 1 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. It comes with an 1800 mAh battery which is rated to last 44 days of standby time and 84 hours of reading time. Both the versions measure the same 4mm in thickness though while the Turbo model weighs 179 grams, the Long Endurance version is slightly lighter at 175 grams.