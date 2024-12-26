iReader Ocean 4C With K3+ Display and iReader Pencil Unveiled

iReader has unveiled a new e-reader – the iReader Ocean 4C which comes with a 7-inch Kaleido 3+ color e-paper display, ITHome reported. The use of Kaleido 3+ display leads to a better quality display characterized by higher contrast, more color depth, along with deeper blacks. What you have in the end is a markedly better display quality that takes things to a notch or two higher than the Kaleido 3 display that we have seen so far.

The other aspect that makes the new iReader Ocean 4C special is that it is going to be accompanied by the iReader Pencil – the first capacitive pen that iReader has ever come up with. Needless to say, the iReader Ocean 4C is going to be as much about reading as it is going to be about notetaking. The iReader Ocean 4C however is going to be announced only on January 6, 2025, which means some waiting to be done for the complete info on the new e-reader device.

Not surprisingly, there isn’t a lot of information that iReader is willing to share as of now. However, it did reveal the iReader Pencil comes with a 1.7mm ink screen customized carbon fiber pen tip which the company claims offers a very natural paper-like writing feel. Other qualities of the pen include 60-degree tilt pressure sensitivity. There is an integrated eraser as well which can be invoked by long pressing the side button. The pen otherwise sports a metal body for enhanced strength and durability.

The iReader Ocean 4C also comes with i-Clean 2.0 instant clear technology as well as the new fast refresh technology. The i-Clean 2.0 instant clear technology allows for reduced flickering along with after-image removal by up to 70 percent. The new fast brush tech has resulted in 78 percent faster page refresh times. The use of the K3+ display ensures 40 percent better color contrast while color saturation is improved by 15 percent. Similarly, there is 10 percent better color brightness while texts have 35 percent enhanced blackness.

All of this makes the upcoming iReader Ocean 4C something to look forward to with keen interest. Stay tuned for more on this as it becomes available.