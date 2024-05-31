iReader releases new X-Pen Gen 5

iReader has finally released a new X-Pen 5 digital stylus with full WACOM support. The big selling points are 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity, an eraser and tilt recognition. This is the first time iReader has introduced a stylus with tilt support, which means you can do shading that appeals to character and environmental artists. The stylus supports 360 sample rates per second when freehand drawing, making notes or editing PDF files. This is the most responsive stylus we have ever tested. It retails for $69.99 from the Good e-Reader Store.

The iReader Gen 5 stylus is a versatile tool, offering full WACOM support for most digital e-notes on the market. We’ve extensively tested it on popular devices such as the Remarkable 2, Amazon Kindle Scribe, Onyx Boox, Meebook, iReader, iFlytek, Mooink, and many more. However, it’s important to note that it’s not compatible with Kobo e-readers due to their unique screen technology, which is exclusively designed for the Kobo Pencil.

There are a few standout features on the Gen 5 stylus. The eraser functionality is genuinely excellent; it erases content with precision. Cheaper styluses tend to erase entire sections. The tilt support is compelling; the only other stylus on the market that allows shading is the Remarkable 2 Marker Premium, which costs double what the iReader Gen 5 costs. This stylus also has some heft; it weighs more than the Kindle Scribe Premium pen, Apple Pencil or Kobo Pencil. This makes it easier to hold in the hand.



