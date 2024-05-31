Mystery Boox Go 10.3 e-Note Hits FCC, Could be Rebranded Note X3 Pro

A device by the name Boox Go 10.3 has been spotted on the FCC website, a Reddit post on this revealed. This has led many to speculate if this is the international version of the Boox Note X3 Pro that it launched sometime back and is slated for sale only in China. However, the same rebranded as the Boox Go 10.3 could soon be available in the US now that it has made it past the FCC regulations. Almost everything about the tablet is confidential at the moment and will remain so till November of this year. Going by that time window, it would be perhaps safe to presume it could be late this year or early next for the tablet to break cover.

Also, if it indeed turns out to be the rebranded version of the Note X3 Pro, we can expect the basic specification to remain the same. That includes an octa-core processor along with 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of storage. However, the biggest draw is going to be the 10.3-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI resolution. This would make the Boox Go 10.3 to be the first E Ink tablet in the segment to offer 300 PPI resolution. As of now, it is only the Kindle Scribe that offers a 300 PPI display in the 10-plus inch category of e-note devices.

Along with the Note X3 Pro, Onyx Boox also launched the Note X3 Youth Edition in April. It had followed that up with another X3-branded e-note device, the Note X3 Plus which was launched about a month later, or in late May. Boox also offers the Note Air and Tab Ultra series of E Ink tablet devices in the 10-inch category for the international market. However, the upcoming Boox Go 10.3 is going to be the most advanced of the lot given its 300 PPI display this time.