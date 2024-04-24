Onyx Boox Note X3 Pro and the Note X3 Youth Edition launched in China

As expected, Onyx Boox has launched the Note X3 Pro and the Note X3 Youth Edition Android E Ink tablet devices. Here is a brief introduction to both.

Onyx Boox Note X3 Pro

The new Note X3 Pro e-note device now comes with an upgraded display and a more powerful processor compared to the Note X3 that the company had launched last fall. This also happens to be the first Boox device with a 10.3-inch display having 300 PPI resolution. More specifically, it is a Carta 1200 display onboard while on the other side of it lies a 2.4Ghz Qualcomm octa-core processor. The e-note features 4 gigs of memory along with 64 GB storage, it being further expandable to 1 TB.

Further, with 64 levels of warm and cold front light settings, you can have the best possible scenario for reading irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions. Power comes from a 3700 mAh battery which should last a couple of days easily. There is a Type-C port for charging the device as well as data transfers. Wireless connectivity options include 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Accompanying the device is a stylus having 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Boox said the Note X3 Pro also features a highly sensitive microphone. It measures 235 x 183 x 5.5 mm in dimensions and weighs 395 grams. The tablet runs Android 12 out of the box. Looks-wise, there isn’t anything special save for a full metal anodized metal frame that imparts a sense of style as well as strength. Then there also is the 3D solid leather back panel that is nice to touch and feel.

The Boox Note X3 Pro is now available to buy, but is a Chinese exclusive and not available internationally.

Onyx Boox Note X3 Youth Edition

The Note X3 Youth Edition also comes with a 10.3-inch display but has a slightly lower 227 PPI resolution compared to the X3 Pro. Boox also said the front light layer has been removed which has made the display more transparent. It claimed the display transparency has now been enhanced to 92 percent. Also, with the text being more closer to the eyes, you have the impression of reading print on paper.

The e-note otherwise features the same 2.4GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor but has a slightly lower capacity 3 GB memory and 32 GB storage. The latter can be expanded to 1 TB via microSD cards. It comes with a larger 4100 mAh battery. The tablet runs Android 12 and allows for the installation of third-party apps.

The e-note measures 227 x 186.5 x 6.7 mm and weighs 435 grams. Connectivity options include 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 while there is also the Type-C port for data transfer and charging. It also comes with a highly sensitive microphone as well. Bundled with the e-note is an electromagnetic pen having 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Note X3 Youth Edition is only available in China, and not internationally.