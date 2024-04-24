New Kobo e-readers listed at Amazon and Walmart, disappears thereafter

Here is something for Kobo enthusiasts to rejoice in. The new generation Kobo devices that the company stated will officially make their market debut on April 30th is already available for pre-order on Walmart. What is intriguing is that the new Kobo devices also came to be listed on Amazon as well though such pages have since been made inaccessible. You have the main Kobo page though there is no mention of the new Kobo devices there.

The Walmart listing meanwhile has stated the e-readers are already out of stock. This applies to both the Kobo Libra Colour as well as the Kobo Clara Colour. The Kobo Clara BW too isn’t available either. In any case, the devices are being sold by BlueProton. They happen to be the trusted retail partner of Kobo in the US and they have been doing a nice job for the past several years already.

To keep you apprised, the Kobo Libra Colour black e-reader with case bundle (Black SleepCover case only) is priced at $258.99 at Walmart. The Kobo Libra Colour white e-reader with Clear Case Bundle is priced at $243.99.

On the other hand, the Kobo Clara Colour e-reader with Case Bundle (Clear Case, Case Only) is marked at $168.99 while the Kobo Clara BW e-reader with Case Bundle (Misty Green SleepCover, Case Bundle) will set you back $158.99.

Those eager to lay their hands on the new Kobo devices will do good to check the Amazon and Walmart sites often to ensure they aren’t left out of the fun the next time the devices become available.