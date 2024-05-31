Hanvon Smart Office Notebook A6 (Industry Customized Edition) Launched

Hanvon has launched a new e-note device which it said is aimed at the enterprise segment. Named the Hanvon Smart Office Notebook A6 (Industry Customized Edition), the E Ink tablet comes with features and solutions designed to make things simple and easy for office workers. This can be attributed to the plethora of advanced AI capabilities the A6 e-note boasts, which Hanvon said will allow for a paperless office environment without compromising office efficiency and efficacy.

A paperless office is also good for the environment while users have access to a host of features that make them more efficient. That includes AI file editing, electronic file display and data information security, and file archiving, to name a few. Plus, there is an OCR recognition feature available too, which Hanvon said can be availed of for free with no restrictions applicable whatsoever. At 435 grams and with a thickness of just 7mm, the e-note is extremely handy and easy to carry around.

As for its specifications, the A6 comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink display with a front light feature having 30-level warm and cool temperature control settings. It comes with 8 gigs of RAM along with 128 GB of ROM. A 6000 mAh battery keeps the device awake and should last a couple of weeks easily. The bundled electromagnetic stylus offers 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity. The e-note also comes with a built-in 4-microphone array which the company said supports long-distance voice recognition.

The A6 runs a custom HanvonOS which the company said has been optimised for delivering the best results in the office environment. In that respect, special emphasis has been accorded to providing security of the user data. Then there is also the smart AI Assistant onboard which can offer invaluable support for several tasks. That includes creating summaries, generating meeting minutes, creating reports and PowerPoint Presentations, and such.

Coming to its availability, the Smart Office Notebook A6 can be ordered via JIngDong where it is priced at 5680 yuan which comes to around 785 USD.