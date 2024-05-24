Onyx Boox Note X3 Plus Launched in China

Onyx Boox has bolstered its Note X3 range with the new Note X3 Plus, eReaderPro reported. Earlier, we have seen the company launch the Note X3 Youth Edition and Note X3 Pro. That was in late April and now almost a month down the line, the company has launched the Note X3 Plus. The new X3 Plus is also unique in that it does not comply with the design theme as seen with any in the Note X3 range. Rather, the new Note X3 can be considered to have the same basic design as that of previous generation Note devices from Onyx Boox.

The display continues to be the same 10.3-inch E Ink black-and-white panel having 227 PPI resolution. Specifically, it happens to be an E INk Carta 1000 panel the tablet comes with. There is a layer having a matte finish on top of the display which provides a paper-like feel and is designed to offer the experience as you would when writing on paper. There is a Power button at the top with an embedded fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Note X3 Plus comes with a 2.0 GHz Qualcomm 662 octa-core processor that is paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. There is no way to expand the storage further. Power comes from a 3000 mAh battery which should keep the Note X3 Plus charged for a few days easily. When it comes to software, the X3 Plus comes pre-installed with Android 11, as is the case with most e-reader or e-note devices out there.

Coming to the design, it’s more of a portrait theme that the tablet sports. That includes slimmer bezels on all three sides save for the chin which is considerably thicker than the rest. The chin is also where the company logo is placed. The device is made of CNS magnesium and aluminum alloy which provides it with high strength. It measures just 5.8 mm in thickness and is made of anti-slip and anti-glare high-strength glass at the front and back.

The X3 Plus also comes with a dual stereo speaker setup which you can use to listen to audiobooks, podcasts, or other onboard audio content. The integrated TTS feature too can be used to listen to e-books being read aloud. For this, you can choose between male, female, or child voices. Besides, there is also the option to adjust the playback speed and the pitch to suit your preference.

Coming to its price and availability, the Note X3 Plus can be ordered via the Boox JD Store where it is priced at 2,499 yuan which comes to 345 USD. The tablet is going to ship starting May 31. As it is with the rest of the Note X3 range, the new X3 Plus too is going to be exclusive to China.