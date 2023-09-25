iReader set to launch the 6-inch Light 3 e-reader soon

The iReader autumn flagship new product launch event is scheduled to be held soon – September 26, to be precise – and the company has already let out hints there is a new e-reader in the offing. Of course, the company is not revealing all of its cards right away. Instead, it is rather being cryptic in stating the new e-reader has a lot to do with the number 3. ‘This 3 is anything but ordinary. A different three,’ a Google translation of the product poster that iReader has come up with revealed.

ITHome which broke the story is of the view that the upcoming e-reader could actually be the successor to the iReader Light 2 e-reader that the company had come up with earlier. The Light 2 features a 6-inch E Ink display having 212 PPI resolution. In continuance with that, it likely is going to be the Light 3 that iReader intends to launch this time. Also, given that there is room for improvement so far as the display is concerned, chances are that the company will opt for the more advanced 6-inch E Ink panel of a higher 300 PPI resolution this time.

Stay tuned for more on this as it emerges.