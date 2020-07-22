Joan Meeting Room Panels now available from Good e-Reader

Visionect Joan is the simplest meeting room booking system out there. Place it in front of your meeting rooms for showing their current availability status and any upcoming meetings. There are three different products that are available from the Good e-Reader Store, Joan Home, Joan 6 and Joan 13. All have E INK screens and come with magnetic mounts to attach to the wall.

The Good e-Reader Store primarily sells e-readers, smartphones and e-notes that have E INK screens that are primarily aimed at consumers and business. We are now carrying products that are aimed at business and enterprise customers, that have our seal of approval. Joan products have free and subscription based cloud systems that are used to display data on the Joan screens. You can display meeting room information, what time it starts and ends, if things are running late, you can update Joan with revised data. All products are available in black or white. Good e-Reader is an official distributor of Visionect.

Joan Home is ideal for the home office or people working from home and have kids and family members that are always around. It lets people know when you are busy, on phone calls or working and do not want to get disturbed. It basically displays your work schedule and availability to your household members, you will be able to focus on your work without any unnecessary interruptions. It retails for $249, which is very affordable for the self-employed.

Joan 6 is primarily aimed at businesses who have a single meeting room of multiple. It is perfect for management of meeting rooms, huddle spaces, and workstations. Book them remotely or on the spot. Its case includes LED lights so the screen is clearly visible at any time of the day. It also has a touchscreen display to interact with the device. It can also display data from Google G Suite, Microsoft Exchange, Office 365 or iCalendar. The integration is done through the Joan Portal and it retails for $549.

Joan 13 has a giant 13 inch E INK display and is perfect for large conference rooms, boardrooms, lobbies, and everywhere else an overview is needed. It offers a comprehensive overview of meetings, team availability, and current information for up to 9 rooms. Not only is it designed for meeting rooms, but you can output anything you want, such as stock tickers, weather, or other content such as logos or slideshows. It retails for $899.

