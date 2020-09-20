Kaite B5 10.3 inch e-note Unboxing Video

The Kaite B5 is the smaller brother to the 13.3 inch Kaite 2, this model has a 10.3 inch display, which is easy on the eyes and does not have a battery. It comes with a stylus and an eraser.

The Kaite B5 features a 10.3 inch E-paper screen and does not have a battery. This makes it a very environmentally friendly and economical tool, as it does not consume items like paper or ink. There is a magnet at the top that houses the double sided stylus, one side does thick lines and the other are thin. There is an eraser cap that you can attach to whatever side you want, to erase things from the screen. It also ships with a dedicated eraser, with a pen holster on it. The eraser also has a clip on it, so you can attach to your device. It looks like an old blackboard eraser, but it is hightech.

So how does this screen technology work? Micro iron particles are contained in tiny micro capsules are all over the screen and are attracted by the pencil’s magnetic tip, creating a clear and natural writing experience. When you are using the stylus, if you draw slow, you get thin or thick lines, but if you are drawing very lightly or fast, the lines get lighter. The stylus does not have any pressure sensitivity.

The overall color scheme of the box is cardboard stock, but on the front of the packaging is bright, vibrant art. It shows a high resolution image of the B5, along with the stylus and eraser. There are very technical drawings on the screen, giving you a sense on the fine detail you can create. It lists the model name on both sides of the packaging. On the very, is more full color imagery, it is in Japanese. It basically tells you what the technology, gives you a sense on what the stylus and eraser can do. It basically is a quick start guide, on the back of the box. Inside of the packaging is a few documents, such as warranty information, quick start guide and user guide.

The design of the Keitai B5 is baby blue on the top and along the sides of the bezel, the back of it is also completely blue. The screen is grey, like E INK e-paper. There is no electronics inside of the device or a battery, which makes importing it into other countries a breeze and very affordable. The B5 retails for $79 and is available from the Good e-Reader Store.



