The Onyx Boox Max Lumi and Note Air are running OS 3.0

The brand new Onyx Boox Max Lumi and Onyx Boox Note Air are running a new Boox OS, that dramatically enhances these two e-notes. Onyx has confirmed with Good e-Reader that they will be issuing OS upgrades for other products in their portfolio.

Here is the changelog of all of the new features

System

Support screencast ( It only supports to mirror screens to Win10 computers. Mac PCs are not supported currently) Split-Screen supports third-party Apps (Apps optimization and screencast are disabled under Split-Screen ) Add grouping Apps ( this supports bulk management) The screensaver supports to rotate to horizontal orientation Push pictures for Screensaver directly via push.boox.com Add Clock Screensaver Add Onyx Subscription The Navigation Ball supports resident buttons which offer quick access to different functions Add Gallery, which supports picture editing. ( The picture is still opened by NeoReader by default. Please open images with Gallery if you need to edit them) Add keeping Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/Audio active during sleep mode. (This is off by default. Go to System Settings / Power Management to enable it) Add NeoBrowser Optimize the second-screen interface (only 13.3″ supports this function） Support Gestures NeoReader Optimize the look-up interface of Dictionary Support to select and look up English phrases Support zooming under PDF scrolling mode Optimize PDF sharpening effect Optimize the layout of highlights and annotations when they are exported to the third-party note-taking Apps. Change the upper right corner to quickly add bookmarks using the stylus (this area does not support to turn pages using stylus any more) Optimize the main menu interfaces Support third-party dictionary Apps Notes Add list mode Add layers (template layer + 5 custom layers ) . Add Pencil and marker ( The pencil color is only in black) Add copy and paste among different notepads (Go to Notes thumbnail view, select and copy to ) Add switch to another notepad within a Notepad (Tap Notepad name and expand the list, then select the notepad you want to switch to) Optimize the stroke eraser. (The template is no longer covered. The erased content will no longer be displayed after the selection area of lasso tool is moved) Onyx Cloud Notes Sync supports background sync Add Toolbar indicator to full-screen mode of the Notes Add exit alert ( It is off by default. Go to Notes Settings to enable it. This is to avoid exiting the Notepad by accidental touch). Add color stroke display effect switch (original color shows non-black on BOOX)

