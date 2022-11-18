Kobo Australia announces Black Friday 2022 Sale

Black Friday sales are set to commence soon and Kobo has said it is all set to join the party. The company said it will be holding a special sales event in Australia from November 18 to 28. During the period, there are going to be discounts to the tune of $20 to $50 on select Kobo e-reader and e-note models – the Kobo Clara 2E, Kobo Sage, and the Kobo Elipsa Pack. The offer is however applicable only to those e-readers that are bought off the company’s official website for Australia.

Among these, the Kobo Clara 2E will have its price slashed by $20 so that it will cost RRP $229.95 against the usual RRP $249.95 that it otherwise sells for. That makes for a nice offer for the latest Kobo e-reader that offers a 6-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI resolution. Performance is also top notch though the other huge positive with the device is that 85 percent of the body is made from recycled plastic, which includes 10 percent ocean-bound plastic. That should send a strong message in favor of environmental consciousness. Plus, the Clara 2E is waterproof too, and supports audiobook playback.

Kobo Sage also comes with the E INK Carta 1200 display but is slightly larger at 8-inch this time. The discount applicable is also slightly higher at $30 so that the e-reader can be bought for RRP $439.95 against the usual price tag of RRP $469.95. The 8-inch display with 300 PPI resolution is great for reading e-books, comics, or manga. These apart, the e-reader can be perfect for listening to audiobooks as well. It comes with an IPX8 rating as well and can remain submerged in up to 2 meters of water for an hour. In short, the Sage is one of the best e-reader devices Kobo has come up with in recent times.

Lastly, there is the Kobo Elipsa Pack which has its price reduced by $50, which makes the e-note cost RRP $599.95, down from its usual price tag of RRP $649.95. The price is inclusive of the Kobo Elipsa e-note device along with the stylus and a sleep cover. You can draw, annotate, and such on the 10.3-inch touchscreen E Ink display. In other words, the Kobo Elipsa can be an e-reader but will also serve as an excellent e-note to help in office work. Students too can make the most of the Elipsa to take notes, record classroom proceedings, read e-books, and so on. That makes for plenty of reasons to opt for the Kobo Elipsa.