Kobo has a number of e-readers on sale for Black Friday

Kobo is launching their Black Friday promotion for customers who live in Canada, US and other countries, such as the UK. There are a number of e-readers that are on sale for more than $30 to $40 off, which amounts to a huge savings. The company has discounted the Kobo Libra H2O from $199 to $179 in Canada . The Clara HD with a 300 PPI screen regular price is $149 CAD and is on sale for $129.99. The entry level Kobo Nia, which is ideal for people totally new to e-readers, or a gift for a parent is on sale for $109 CAD, everyday price is $129.99. Chapters Indigo is also carrying the same deals, in-store and online.
Meanwhile, in the United States the Kobo Libra H2O is $149, Kobo Clara HD is $99 and the entry level Kobo Nia is $79.99. Walmart is carrying the same discounts, but they have a new deal, that is not on the Kobo website. They are selling the Kobo Forma for $209, the regular price is $249, this is a solid deal, likely the best one if you live in the US and want a new e-reader.
Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.