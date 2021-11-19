Kobo has a number of e-readers on sale for Black Friday

Kobo is launching their Black Friday promotion for customers who live in Canada, US and other countries, such as the UK. There are a number of e-readers that are on sale for more than $30 to $40 off, which amounts to a huge savings. The company has discounted the Kobo Libra H2O from $199 to $179 in Canada . The Clara HD with a 300 PPI screen regular price is $149 CAD and is on sale for $129.99. The entry level Kobo Nia, which is ideal for people totally new to e-readers, or a gift for a parent is on sale for $109 CAD, everyday price is $129.99. Chapters Indigo is also carrying the same deals, in-store and online.

Meanwhile, in the United States the Kobo Libra H2O is $149, Kobo Clara HD is $99 and the entry level Kobo Nia is $79.99. Walmart is carrying the same discounts, but they have a new deal, that is not on the Kobo website. They are selling the Kobo Forma for $209, the regular price is $249, this is a solid deal, likely the best one if you live in the US and want a new e-reader.

