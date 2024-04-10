Kobo has introduced the Kobo Clara B&W E-reader

Introducing Kobo Clara BW, the upgraded black-and-white classic. Enjoy reading with Kobo Clara BW, featuring a glare-free E Ink Carta 1300 HD screen and complete waterproof protection. Bring your entire library anywhere with 16GB† of storage. Try Dark Mode or ComfortLight PRO to adjust brightness and reduce blue light. Made with recycled and ocean-bound plastic, Kobo Clara BW is a better way to take your reading life to the next level.

The Rakuten Kobo Clara BW features a 6-inch E INK Carta 1300 e-paper panel 35% more responsive than the previous generation Kobo Clara 2e. The resolution is 1448 x 1072 resolution with Dark Mode and 300 PPI. The screen is recessed and does not have glass. Text will pop due to the exposed e-paper screen being closer to your eyes. The e-reader only comes in one colour: black. The ComfortLight PRO adjustable brightness system will give you both white and amber LED lights to read during the night.

Underneath the hood is a MediaTek processor MT8113L – ARM A53 @1GHz, 512MB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. You can buy audiobooks and ebooks from Kobo. Listen to them via Bluetooth 5.0 and pair earbuds, headphones or an external speaker. USB-C will allow you to transfer content to your e-reader and charge it. It is powered by a low-end 1,500 mAh battery, and the dimensions are 112 x 160 x 9.2 mm and weighs 174 g

Pre-orders begin on April 10th, and the device will ship at the end of the month. The MSRP is $159.99 (CAD); $129.99 (USD); €139.99 (EUR); £119.99 (GBP); $239.95 (AUD); 619zł (PLN); $199.90 (SGD); 1649 kr (SEK); 679 RM (MYR);3499Kč (CZK)