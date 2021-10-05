Kobo Libra 2 is a new e-reader with audiobook support

The Kobo Libra 2 is a brand new e-reader that has a number of really exciting features. It has Bluetooth support for wireless headphones or an external speaker, because this device has the ability to buy audiobooks from the Kobo bookstore. It also has physical page turn buttons, in addition to a capacitive touchscreen display, so users will have the option to use one or the other.

The Libra 2 features a 7 inch E INK Carta 1200 display with a resolution of 1264×1680 with 300 PPI. This is the same type of e-paper technology that the Kobo Sage and Kobo Elipsa employs. Basically, it gives a 20% increase in response time and an improvement in the contrast ratio of 15%. It has both white and amber LED lights, to provide a warm candlelight effect.

Underneath the hood is a 1 GHZ single core processor, 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It has USB-C to charge the device and has a respectable 1,500 mAH battery. You will be able to connect up to the Kobo Bookstore, Overdrive and access Pocket via WIFI. It has Bluetooth 5.1 in order to connect up a pair of headphones to listen to audiobooks. There is no word if Overdrive will support audiobooks, but this post will be updated when I find out. This device is waterproof with an IPX8 rating, so it can be submerged in fresh water for up to 60 minutes and a depth of 2 meters. This e-reader is perfect for the bathtub, beach or anywhere else where there is water nearby.

The Kobo Libra 2 supports 12 fonts and 50 different font sizes. You can sideload in your own ebooks or buy them from Kobo. It supports EPUB, EPUB3, PDF, FlePUB, MOBI, CBR and CBZ. You cannot sideload in your own audiobooks, the only format that it will read are ones purchased.

This e-reader is available for pre-order for $219 CAD or $179.99 USD. Pre-orders are available today and it will be available to ship on October 19th. This is the date it will also be available in retail stores, such as Chapters Indigo. There are two colors available, black and white.

