Kobo Libra 2 is AU$30 off ahead of Mother’s Day

Here is a great deal for anyone looking for an affordable and feature-packed e-reader, especially if you are shopping for a Mother’s Day gift. Even a small discount can make a difference when it comes to saving money, and the Kobo Libra 2’s already affordable price tag makes it an even more attractive option with an extra 10 percent off. It’s a great choice for book lovers who want a high-quality e-reading experience without breaking the bank.

The Kobo Libra 2 is a great choice for anyone looking for an all-round e-reader with plenty of storage and useful features. With 32 gigs of storage onboard, you will always have all the books you will perhaps ever need at your fingertips. The fact that it also supports Bluetooth for audiobooks and OverDrive for borrowing library books is a nice bonus. Overall, it seems like a solid choice for anyone looking for an affordable and feature-packed e-reader.

The asymmetrical layout of the Kobo Libra 2 is another huge positive of the e-reader as it makes it more convenient and easy to hold with one hand. This makes it perfect for reading while doing other things, not to mention the presence of physical buttons for affecting page turns or other tasks. Also, with an IPX8 rating, you don’t have to worry about accidental spills or splashes damaging the device.

The Kobo Libra 2 supports a wide range of file formats, including EPUB, EPUB3, PDF, MOBI, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF, TXT, HTML, RTF, CBZ, and CBR, making it easier for users to read books from various sources without the need for conversion. However, when it comes to audiobooks, it only supports Kobo audiobooks, which can be played using Bluetooth headphones or speakers connected to the device. Sideloading e-books sourced from outside of Kobo is also less cumbersome compared to the Kindle.

For avid readers looking for a vast selection of books, the Kobo Libra 2 can be paired with a Kobo Plus subscription for just AU$13.99 / NZ$12.99 per month, granting access to hundreds of thousands of e-book titles. Also with a 30-day free trial option, there’s no risk in trying it out before committing to the monthly fee. Additionally, with OverDrive support, borrowing ebooks from the local library is free, making it an even more budget-friendly option.