Kobo Libra Colour and PocketBook e-Readers Discounted

If you are looking for a new e-reader device and looking for some nice deals, here are a few you can consider.

Kobo Libra Colour

It has been just months since Kobo launched the Libra Colour e-reader. It comes with a nice 7-inch Kaleido 3 color e-paper display and is also compatible with the Kobo Stylus 2 pen which can be used to make notes or highlight texts and so on. Now the good news here is that the e-reader is selling for a discount on Amazon where it can be purchased for $219.99. This makes for a modest 12 percent discount over the e-reader’s original $249.99 price tag.

The other option for you is to pay $22.11 every month over 12 months though you end up paying more here. In any case, the above price makes the new Kobo Libra Colour quite affordable. For that amount, you get several convenient features such as a waterproof build, physical page turn buttons, audiobook support, 32 GB of storage, a Kindle Oasis-like asymmetrical design, and so on.

PocketBook InkPad 4

However, if you find the color e-paper display not to your taste- some find the B/W e-paper display brighter than their color counterparts – there is the PocketBook InkPad 4 that you might consider. The e-reader comes with a 7.8-inch E-Ink Carta 1200 display with an anti-scratch layer on top, an IPX8 waterproof design, integrated speakers, SMARTlight for reading even in the dark, along with plenty more. Now for the best part, the PocketBook InkPad 4 is currently selling for $269, which is $20 less than its regular price. You can also choose to pay a monthly $19.56 for 18 months to buy the e-reader.

PocketBook InkPad Lite

This should suffice for those who are looking for a relatively larger e-reader. Towards that, the InkPad Lite comes with a spacious 9.7-inch E-Ink Carta display with adaptive SMARTlight that will let you adjust the brightness as well as the color temperature. The 8 GB of onboard storage can be expanded infinitely via microSD cards. It comes with physical buttons for added convenience. The e-reader can be yours for $219 which is 22 percent or $60 less than the regular price of $279. The other option is to pay $22.01 per month over a 12 month period.

PocketBook InkPad X Pro

If you are looking for something larger still, there is the PocketBook InkPad X Pro that you might want to consider. The e-reader comes with a 10.3-inch E-Ink Mobius display which is better in that it comes with a plastic display which makes it flexible in nature. This is unlike the glass construction of almost all e-note devices launched in recent times which makes it prone to crack under impact. The device runs Android and supports almost all known e-book and audiobook formats. The e-note comes with a bundled stylus as well. All of it can be yours for $299, which is 29 percent lower than its regular price of $420. You can also choose to pay a monthly $21.74 over a 18-month period.