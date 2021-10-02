Lemon Read has ordered thousands of e-readers from Boyue

Lemon Read is a big player in the educational sector in China and they provide intelligent graded reading solutions for primary and secondary schools. They are basically helping digitize course materials and ebooks. They also provide a suite of products include applications for teachers, parents, and students, and eye-protection readers for students.

Their teaching management system is an important part of Lemony Reading. It covers three major sections: homework system, reading report, and class management. It provides schools and teachers with reading resources, homework release/correction intelligent operating system, student ability assessment, progress monitoring, and reading effect. Quantitative services run through the entire reading teaching process. Teachers can create “classes” through the Lemony Reading APP, which is connected to the student’s reading system across screens, breaking through the limitations of teaching venues, and doing teaching homework online. One-click release/modification of homework and other intelligent auxiliary functions also frees teachers from repetitive mechanical labor. Through the student reading report generated by the system, students can understand their reading ability and progress, and formulate more targeted teaching plans to finally achieve smart teaching. The purpose of improving the efficiency of teaching management.

In order to make doing homework and reading digital content easier, Lemon Read has partnered with Boyue to order thousands of units and have renamed it to the Lemon Read 1, which is a white labeled version of the Likebook P6. This is the first major huge contract that Boyue has attained, and since they opened up their new factory.



