Lenovo Smart Paper now available in the UK and the Netherlands

The Lenovo Smart Paper is one of the most eagerly anticipated e-notes 2023. The company showed off their device at CES and said it would be released in the Spring, there were multiple product listings in Canada and the United States, but Lenovo removed them all. There was serious doubt whether they would ever sell it to the public. Lenovo is now selling Smart Paper in the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. However, you must reside in those countries to order one; there are no shipping options available for North America.

The Smart Paper is a re-branded Yoga Paper released in China last year. There is no difference between the two on a software level other than supporting additional languages beyond English and Chinese.

The Smart Paper e-note has a 10.3-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper screen with a 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and 227 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. Users can use the front light to comfortably read in dark or dimly lit environments, although you can also turn off the light and see the screen using only ambient light. And the tablet works with a cover that automatically puts the device to sleep when the screen is covered.

The matte screen layer also aids writing by providing a non-slippery surface. The pen is also highly responsive, having just 23ms latency, which, Lenovo said, offers a silky-smooth writing experience. The stylus is similar to the iReader X Pen. However, it is a small smaller. There are 4,095 degrees of pressure sensitivity, so the harder you press, the thicker the lines become. The screen also has palm rejection technology.

Underneath the hood is a Rockchip RK3566 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It has Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C and a 3,500 battery, rated ten weeks before a recharge. It supports optical character recognition (OCR) for note-taking, although its stylus could also be used for drawing. You can connect the Yoga Paper to an external display since it has wireless support for this sort of thing.

The Lenovo ships with Android 11 and does not have an app store. Unfortunately, you cannot sideload in your apps or an alternative app store. Lenovo disabled apps from unknown sources with this model. It remains to be seen if their Smart Paper, the model for an international release, will be any different. You cannot sideload your images, such as PNG, JPEG or GIF.

