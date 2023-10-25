Major Goodreads updates on the Amazon Kindle

Amazon has just released a firmware update for modern Kindle e-readers in the form of 15.16.4. This update forgoes the usual bug fixing and enhancements and focuses on streamlining the Goodreads experience to track reading progress; it is now simpler. While reading an ebook, tap near the top to get the menu, tap the three dots, tap share, and then Goodreads.

This is the first update in a new Goodreads redesign for the Kindle. One month ago, they sent out an email to Kindle users: “In the coming months, we are simplifying the Goodreads experience on Kindle E-reader to focus on helping you keep track of your reading. Once the update occurs, when you go to Goodreads on your Kindle, you will immediately see your profile page with your Want to Read, Currently Reading, and Read shelves. This will allow you to more efficiently view the next book you’d like to read from your Want to Read shelf. Features you know and love will remain available, like automatically tracking your Kindle books on Goodreads and rating and reviewing books.

As part of this change, Goodreads will no longer display the updates feed, recommendations, friends list, or friend profile pages within Kindles. The link to Goodreads recommendations from the “Your reading lists” page will also be removed. However, you can still easily access these features on your computer, phone, or tablet after you sign in to your Goodreads account. To view your updates feed, click or tap Updates or Home. To view recommendations, you can find steps for each device in the How do I view recommendations? Help article. To view or update your friends list, you can find steps for each device in the How do I find or invite friends to Goodreads? or How do I unfollow or unfriend someone on Goodreads? Help articles.”

I think the Goodreads changes on the Kindle are a positive step forward. The existing system is slow and sluggish due to how long it takes to load fully for cover art, social media sharing, and bookshelve images.

