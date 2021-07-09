Many Apps are going to stop working on Android Jellybean

Google said it will be stopping support for the Android Jelly Bean. The company said the upcoming Google Play Services version is going to be the last that would be compatible with Jelly Bean. It is going to be the Google Play Services version 21.30.99 and is slated for release around August 2021.

The Android Jelly Bean version was first released back in 2012 and comprised of three versions – Android 4.1, 4.2, and 4.3. In terms of API level, Jelly Bean spanned from 16 to 18. Today, less than 1 percent of devices continue to run Jelly Bean.

That includes smartphones and tablets, though there are still many e-reader devices that continue to run the Jelly Bean version of Android. However, with Jelly Bean getting discontinued, developers who push updates for their apps won’t be able to do so for Android versions 4.1, 4.2, and 4.3. That again could be bad news for many e-reader apps such as e-reading apps, digital comic apps, PDF readers, magazines, or newspaper apps. Developers who update their apps, won’t be able to use the APIS necessary for older versions of Android.

If you have an older e-reader that is running Jellybean, it might be time to upgrade.

