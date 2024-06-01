MeeBook M6C and 7.8-inch P78 Youth Edition Launched

It was in March last year that Meebook launched the M6 e-reader. Now, as the website eReaderPro.co.uk reported, the company has followed that up wit the launch of the color version of the same which it has named Meebook M6C. Apart from this, Meebook also launched the P78 Youth Edition e-reader device featuring a 7.8-inch monochrome E Ink display. Both happen to be the result of a joint collaboration between JD Reading and MEEBOOK and are available exclusively from the JD flagship store JD Read.

In terms of hardware specifications, the new M6C can be considered just the color version of the M6, with just a 6-inch Kaleido 3 display that differentiates the two. Also, instead of a flat screen, the M6C comes with a concave display which makes it unique in the segment. Further, it is an all-white color scheme for the e-reader this time.

The rest of the specs include an RK3566 processor making up the core of the e-reader. It offers 32 GB of storage onboard along with 3 GB of memory. There is also the option to add more storage if needed via external memory cards. Also, given its support for Google Play, you have the option to install the app of your choice.

Coming to the price, the M6C can be ordered for 849 Yuan, which comes to around $120 USD.

As for the MeeBook P78 Youth Edition, it can be considered a stripped-down version of the P78 Pro that the company had introduced earlier. Among the features that have been done away with include stylus support while you also lose access to the Google Play Store. Apart from this, the P78 Youth Edition too has been provided a white treatment and is the color it now comes in. The Youth Edition is priced at 1099 Yuan which comes to around $155 USD.