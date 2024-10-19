Moaan Mini Reader Ultra Core Edition e-Reader Now on Sale in China

The Moaan Mini Reader Ultra Core Edition e-reader is for those who’d like to have a mini e-reader in the smartphone form factor. Similar to the Boox Palma, the Moaan Mini Reader isn’t a phone but is purely an e-book reader device that you can use to get along with your reading just about anywhere and anytime. The 5.84-inch E Ink display is illuminated by a 32-level warm and cold adjustable front light that makes the display perfectly readable even in the dark.

The display has a 276 PPI resolution that makes texts or images stand out against the white background. Further, there is the high-alumina silicon glass cover that serves as a scratch-resistant and anti-interference layer on top. The rear comes with a Kevlar texture that imparts a sense of rigidity to the device, which, as the company claims, is extremely well-made and tightly put together.

A nice thing about the design is that it is perfectly usable with just one hand. The volume up and down buttons which also functions as the page turn buttons further adds to the reading convenience. Then there also is the touch button on the bottom bezel just below the display, which might remind one of the classic iPhone designs of yore.

Under the hood, it has a 1.8 GHz Rockchip 3566 Cortex A55 quad-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. It runs Android 11 and allows for the installation of third-party apps. The 6000 mAh battery has a standby time of 90 days. It supports 18W two-way fast charging, which means it can be used to charge other devices, thereby serving as a power bank.

Wireless connectivity is brought about by Wi-Fi 2.4G & 5G while the USB-C port onboard allows for wired connection as well as for charging the battery. It supports a wide range of e-book and image formats. It measures 158.8 x 78.6 x 10.9 mm in dimensions and weighs 205 grams. That makes it a bit heavier than the Palma which weighs 170 grams in spite of featuring a bigger 6.13-inch display.

That might be attributed to the massive 6000 mAh battery that the Moan device comes with compared to the 3950 mAh battery for the Palma. A larger battery is also the reason the Moan e-reader is over 10mm in thickness compared to the 8mm profile of the Boox Palma. Coming to its price, the Moan Mini Reader can be ordered at JD for 1199 Yuan which comes to around $169 USD.