New Onyx Boox Palma With Android 13 to Launch Soon

Apart from the Poke 6 and Poke 6S e-readers, Onyx Boox also introduced its latest generation Palma e-reader which is set for an official launch on October 21, eReaderPro.co.uk reported. The new Palma is going to be available only in China and shares a lot of commonalities with the Palma already available. That includes a 6.13-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution. The display gets an adjustable dual warm and cold front light feature which allows for comfortable reading even in the dark.

Powering the new Palma is a 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor that is coupled with 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage. You also have the option to add up to 1 TB of storage via external memory cards. All of that should be enough storage to hold all the e-books or audiobooks you will need.

As with other Boox devices, the new Palma also benefits from the company’s proprietary BSR fast flash chip which allows for fast page refresh times. This, the company claims, will offer smartphone-like performance with smooth screen transitions with most apps you run on the device. The remnants of the previous display get removed effectively so that you have a clean and fresh display each time the page is turned.

The power source has been kept the same, a 3950 mAh battery which Onyx Boox claims is good for 30 days of reading time. The dual microphones onboard support recording and voice recognition which is an extremely handy feature for recording meeting proceedings or college lectures. The Palma also comes with an AI smart key that provides access to an in-built AI Smart Assistant.

However, the biggest change to be seen with the new Palma is that it now runs Android 13. That might still be two years behind the latest Android version but is still a healthy upgrade over the Android 11 version that the international version of the Palma comes pre-loaded with. Also, there is no rear camera this time. Instead, what you have is a square module in the top left corner with the company name inscribed on top. The international version of the Palma comes with a 16 MP rear cam along with an LED flash.

The device comes in a beautiful shade of white which together with the 3D-printed leather-finish back cover imparts a premium feel to the device. Pricing and availability along with other details are expected to be announced on October 21. Stay tuned.