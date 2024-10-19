‘Pride and Prejudice’ Series in Development at Netflix

Jane Austen’s timeless novels continue to inspire modern adaptations, with recent projects exploring both her famous works and aspects of her personal life. According to Variety, Netflix is developing a series version of Pride and Prejudice, with writer Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) at the helm.

Published in 1813, Pride and Prejudice tells the love story of strong willed Elizabeth Bennett as she unexpectedly falls for stoic Mr. Darcy. The book has been adapted for screen several times already, most notably in the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen (pictured above) and the BBC’s 1995 miniseries with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.

Another highly anticipated adaptation is PBS’s Miss Austen, which centers on Jane Austen’s sister, Cassandra, and the mystery surrounding the burning of Jane’s letters.