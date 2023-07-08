MobiScribe Wave Color now available on Amazon

Mobiscribe has announced that the Wave Color is finally available for purchase. This e-reader was supposed to come out in the spring but was delayed due to the global shortage of e-paper screens, and the company said that it would be available this summer. The company posted the Wave Color on Amazon for $320, with a coupon code for $30 off. The major selling points are the 6.8-inch screen with note-taking functionality and an E INK Kaleido 3 colour e-paper display.

The Mobiscribe Wave Color employs an E INK Kaleido Plus color filter array. It can display close to 5,000 different colors, and the note-taking experience will allow users to draw using numerous color combinations. The resolution will be 468×624 and 100 ppi for color mode. Underneath the hood is a Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 1.5GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is waterproof and rated IPX7 so you can use it in the bathtub or the beach. There is a USB-C cable to charge it and transfer documents to the device. It has Bluetooth 5.1 to pair wireless headphones or an external speaker. However, it does have an external speaker. It has a respectable 2500 mAh battery and is the first e-note to use Google Android 12.

