Amazon is going to have a hardware event in September

Amazon has announced that they will have a hardware event on September 28th, 2023. This is the first time they have announced an event so early. Last year the company announced a bevy of new products, such as the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Pro Remote, Echo devices and the Kindle Scribe. No word on new devices will be announced this year, but you can expect a new Fire TV Stick 4K and other Fire Sticks, along with new Alexa-enabled televisions. Amazon may announce a new e-reader, such as the fabled Oasis 4 e-reader.

David Limp, the SVP of Amazon Devices, announced the event in a Linkedin post. “The Devices & Services team has already had a very busy year, and now that Amazon’s HQ2 is officially open, it only feels right to gather there in a few months to share a bit more of what we’ve been working on. Mark your calendar for 9/20 for some news from us!”

Amazon will likely take the time to talk about software updates in the pipeline. The Kindle Scribe has received the lion-share of updates in 2023, so they might take the time to talk about new features and enhancements that it will get some time in the future. They will likely take the time to announce a new e-reader; I have a feeling it will either be a new Kindle Paperwhite, which came out in 2021 or the Amazon Kindle Oasis, which came out in 2019 and is the oldest e-reader that Amazon currently sells.

