Apple Set to Introduce iPad Pro with OLED Displays in 2024

In an exciting development for Apple enthusiasts, a recent report from research firm Omdia has revealed that Apple is planning to launch an iPad Pro equipped with OLED panels in 2024, MacRumors reported. The upcoming iPad Pro models, available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, are expected to feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED displays. Production for these devices is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

The adoption of OLED displays by Apple in its iPad Pro lineup signifies a significant upgrade from the current Mini LED LCD panels. OLED technology brings a host of benefits, including exceptional contrast, HDR capabilities, per-pixel light control, and impeccable black levels. By incorporating OLED displays, Apple is reinforcing its commitment to delivering superior visual experiences. The OLED panels used in the next-generation iPad Pro models will be a combination of flexible and rigid materials, enabling a slightly thinner design.

Furthermore, OLED panels are known for their power efficiency, and the inclusion of LTPO technology would enable dynamic refresh rate adjustments, optimizing energy consumption even further. Besides this, the switch to OLED displays in the iPad Pro could allow for even lower refresh rates, potentially dropping down to 10Hz or lower. This feature would contribute to enhanced power efficiency, extending battery life for users. Notably, iPhone 14 Pro models can achieve refresh rates as low as 1Hz in always-on display mode.

However, this advanced display technology comes at a cost, as manufacturing these panels is expected to be expensive. As a result, the upcoming iPad Pro models may be priced slightly higher than their predecessors. Also, while the news of OLED-equipped iPad Pro models is undoubtedly exciting, there might be disappointment for those eagerly awaiting OLED displays in MacBook models. Previous rumors had suggested a 2024 launch for OLED-equipped MacBooks. However, the latest information indicates significant delays, with the expected debut now pushed to 2027.

Apple’s cautious approach to adopting OLED technology has been observed in its product lineup. While OLED has found its way into iPhone and Apple Watch devices, the iPad and MacBook ranges have remained untouched until now. The exploration of OLED displays by Apple demonstrates its dedication to pushing the boundaries of display technology and providing consumers with exceptional visual experiences.

As Apple continues to innovate and refine its products, further updates and official announcements regarding the OLED-equipped iPad Pro models and the integration of OLED displays in MacBook models can be expected. With these developments, Apple is poised to deliver even more immersive and visually stunning experiences to its dedicated user base.