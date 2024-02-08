MobiScribe Wave Color with Kaleido 3 display launched

The MobiScribe Wave Color, featuring a Kaleido 3 panel, is expected to be launched in April. It would have been launched earlier if Yuantai Technology had been able to provide enough of the Kaleido 3 panels for MobiScribe to do so.

Also, while there is still over a month left for a wider launch of the MobiScribe Wave Color, there are reports of the e-reader already being available in Taiwan via Shopping Friday and Book.com. The e-reader is priced the same on both sites, it being 9890 Yuan, which comes to around 315 USD.

You can also order via the official MobiScribe website where the e-reader with 64 gigs of internal storage is listed for $320. Unfortunately, the device is already sold off on the official site. The price is inclusive of the e-reader along with a stylus and a leather cover. It offers 6 colors for the accompanying pen and the Notes app and 4096 colors in apps and the e-reader.

MobiScribe said the Kaleido 3 offers 30 percent better color saturation compared to Kaleido Plus while color resolution too has improved from the previous 100 PPI to 150 PPI on the Kaleido 3. That is not all as the Blue Light Ratio (BLR) and Blue Light Toxicity Factor (BLTF) both have come down by 60 percent and 24 percent respectively.

Save for a 7.8-inch Kaleido 3 panel taking over from the Kaleido Plus display of the same size found on the earlier version of the MobiScribe Wave Color, every other specs remain the same. That includes a 1.5 Ghz quad-core SOC that makes up the core of the e-reader and is coupled with 4 gigs of memory. There is a warm and cold front light feature which ensures optimum reading experience irrespective of the ambient light feature.

Connectivity options with the e-reader include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. There is also the USB-C port that allows for both data transfers as well as recharging the 2500 mAh battery that the e-reader comes with. The device measures 148.42 x 195.51 x 8.17mm and boasts an IPX7 waterproof rating. It runs Android 12 right out of the box.