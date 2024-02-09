How to show covers on the lock screen post latest Kindle update

There have been some changes introduced to the Kindle e-readers post the latest software update, minor ones but still warrant a mention. It’s like the option to show the cover of the book you have been reading on the lock screen is now located under a different menu. All of this is the result of the latest software version 5.16.6 which has changed the Settings menu on the 10th and 11th generation Kindle devices.

As of now, the way to set the book cover of what you are reading now as the Display Cover is this:

Go to Settings > Screen and brightness > Show covers on the lock screen.

It still is a toggle switch which you need to turn on or off depending on whether you’d like to see the book cover the first thing when you turn the Kindle on.

Previously, on devices still running the older software version, you would have to do this to get the same result:

Go to Settings > Device Options > Display Cover.

This should clear all the confusion anyone might be having on the changes introduced to the settings menu.