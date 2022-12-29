Mobiscribe Wave is a 7.8-inch color e-note

Mobiscribe has not really released anything new for a couple of years, since the Origin. The company filed an FCC application in December for a new device called the Mobiscribe Wave. This product will be an e-note with a 7.8-inch screen and have color e-paper. The model number is E70P24 and it will have WIFI and Bluetooth. The hardware specs, software, pictures and user manual are under embargo for another six months. However, the FCC did post a single picture of their certification on it.

Mobiscribe initially released a teaser video on YouTube, but they removed it. Likely, since this product is not going to be announced until sometime in 2023, they likely did not want to create mixed messages about a product they can buy today, which is the Origin. This model came out in early 2021, so it is not that old, by e-reader standards. The new Wave is going to be using color e-paper, it remains to been seen if they are using Kaleido Plus, or the new Kaleido 3. I think they will likely be using Kaleido Plus, since their manufacturer is Netronix, and I haven’t heard about them even testing Kaleido 3 screens yet.

I believe Mobiscribe will officially unveil the Wave either at CES, in early January 2023, or in a couple of months. Mobiscribe is a US company, and many people have not heard of them before. They basically take OEM hardware and software that Netronix creates and then Mobiscribe tweaks the software a little bit. They do not create their devices from scratch, like bigger companies do, like Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

