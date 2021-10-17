MooInk Pro 2 A4 is available this November

Readmoo has just announced the Mooink Pro 2 A4, which is a brand new 13.3 inch digital note taking device. It is based on the same hardware as the Fujitsu Quaderno A4, but geared towards a traditional Chinese audience and does not have an English mode. Readmoo is based in Taiwan and has been making e-readers and e-notes for a number of years and has a great track record. This device is available as a pre-order and will begin shipping on November 18th, 2021.

The Mooink Pro 2 A4 features an E INK Carta 1250 display, which gives you 20% better contrast. It has a resolution of 1650 by 2200 with 206 PPI. It has a capacitive electromagnetic and electromagnetic induction support, which ensures that it is compatible with most EMR stylus, including the Lamy Al-Star, iReader X-Pen Gen 3 and the Staedtler Norris. It does not have a front-lit display or a reading light.

Underneath the hood is a quad core 1.8 GHZ processor, 2GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Users will be able to charge their device and transfer data via the USB-C cable. It has Bluetooth 5.0 and Mooink says that users will be able to connect to Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth headset, Bluetooth page turners. One of the great things about this device is that it has NFC Support, for the MIFARE (Taiwan Travel Card), Felica (Hong Kong Octopus, Japan Suica Card) to unlock the screen. You will get around 21 days of battery life, thanks to the 2000 mAh battery.

The Readmoo bookstore is included on the Pro 2, and there are around 170,000 Chinese books that are available to purchase and download for free. This will also play audiobooks, but you need a pair of Bluetooth wireless headphones. You can draw inside of books with the accompanied stylus and any notes that are made are automatically synced with the cloud. There is also a dedicated note taking app, that has many different pens, pencils, highlighters and colors that are available. The pens have 4096 different levels of pressure sensitivity, so it is easy to draw thick and thin lines, based on how hard you press down. There is also a handwriting to text engine that is compatible with Cangjie, Express, Zhuyin, Pinyin, and English. You can checkout the full specs on the device HERE, there is a very extensive list of things this device can do.

There are four different tiers for placing a pre-order. You can buy the classic package, which just comes with the hardware, stylus and leather case for NT$ 22,999. Other packages basically include premium cases and stylus. If you don’t pre-order it now, it won’t officially go on sale until January or Februarys of 2022

( Editor in Chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.