New E INK 4.7-inch e-Paper display is great for tinkering

There are many people and companies that want to get involved in constructing an e-reader or e-note with an e-paper display. Buying a pricy development kit with a logic board and EPD can cost hundreds of dollars. There is another option, one that only costs $25 and comes with a 4.7-inch e-Paper display with 16 gray levels fitted with an ESP32-WROVER-E module with 16MB  of internal storage and 8MB RAM.

This model features a  4.7 inch E INK display with a resolution of 4.7- 960×540 and partial refresh. It has a USB-C port. LilyGO provides two version of the board: one with connectors for the 18650 battery, and one without for people preferring to use a LiPo battery. While there’s a 6-pin touch screen connector, LilyGO does not appear to offer a touchscreen at this time.

The company says the display can be programmed with the Arduino IDE, ESP-IDF or MicroPython, but they only provide sample code for Arduino based on EPDiy E-Paper Driver project. Typical applications listed by LilyGO include desktop weather station, STEM education, and IoT device.

