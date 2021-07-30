New Mi Pad 5 leak reveals iPad Pro-like rear cam module

Xiaomi has a new tablet in the making and the same has also been hitting headlines once in a while. Take for instance the latest revelation where the rear shot of the tablet has come to the fore and the similarity with the iPad Pro is hard to ignore. The leaked shot that has its origins in a Weibo post by WHYLAB however could be just that of the tablet’s back cover itself given how thin it looks in the image.

However, that is still enough to provide us an idea of what the tablet’s rear is going to be like, including the rear camera module. With its squarish design, it does seem a lot like that of the company’s own Mi 11 smartphone or the iPad Pro. Xiaomi too has been keen to target the high-end premium segment with the tablet market. At least, that seems evident with the various renders of the tablet that has surfaced online so far, which includes slimmer bezels on all sides and a brilliant display.

Meanwhile, in another fresh leak, the Mi Tab 5 specs have been revealed that points to a Snapdragon 870 chipset powering the tablet. It is touted to come with a 10.9-inch display that will have 2K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The tablet will be 5G ready and will draw power from an 8,720 mAh battery backed by a 67W faster charger. The tablet will also sport dual rear cameras having a 48 MP primary sensor.

Then there also is the Wi-Fi-only Mi Pad 5 model but will also come powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. This is going to serve as the mid-tier model and will also have a twin lens rear cam though the primary sensor is going to be downgraded to 12 MP.

Then there is the base Mi Pad 5 model that would come with a Snapdragon 860 chipset. The tablet though will still be sporting a 2K display having a 120 Hz refresh rate. No other details about the tablet are available at the moment, except that it will have a 12 MP rear cam and have 33 W fast charging support.

There is no word yet when the Mi Pad 5 is going to launch though that is expected to happen soon enough. Watch this space.