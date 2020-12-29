New reading platform will turn pages with eye-tracking

Manually flipping the pages of an e-book could soon be a thing of the past, what with a new feature coming to the fore where eye-tracking technology is used to turn a page. The feature has been introduced by the Millie’s Library, a South Korean e-book service provider that introduced the above feature and will save the user from having to manually flip the page.

The feature relies on the front camera to track the reader’s eyes. This way, the software will know when the reader has finished reading the page. Thereafter, simply looking at the turn button will initiate the page-turn action. Meanwhile, credit for the above development goes to Visual Camp, a local South Korea-based software development company.

However, don’t expect the feature to be available on just about any ebook reading devices as almost none come with a front-facing camera. However, this might be a reality with ebook-reading apps where the platform will rely on the native camera such as that on a smartphone or a tablet for the feature to work.

In any case, this sure makes for an interesting development as it allows for a hands-free reading experience and can be a boon when say you are traveling or are too lazy to turn the page manually with another hand.



With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.