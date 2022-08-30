Nora Roberts donates $50K to library in embattled Jamestown Township

Popular romance novelist Nora Roberts recently donated $50,000 in support of the Patmos Library in Jamestown MI, which has recently faced some pushback from its community that it has LGBTQ books available for readers. The library says it has about 90 such pieces of material out of a total inventory of about 67,000 (Woodtv.com).

On Aug 2 2022, the Jamestown Township voted to reject an operating millage for the Library, reducing its budget by 84%, threatening its closure. The vote was intended to show displeasure with a selection of LGBTQ-themed books the library has on its shelves. According to WDET “The vote occurred after parents raised concerns about a book located in the adult graphic novel section. The graphic novel, ‘Gender Queer: A Memoir,’ includes illustrations of sex acts while telling the story of the author’s coming of age as nonbinary.”

The Jamestown Township Library board confirmed the donation from Robters to a GoFundMe account. Roberts’ publicist shared with News 8 that the $50,000 was the totaldonation allowed by GoFundMe, but added that Roberts offered that library leaders could reach out to her if they need more funding.

This is not the first time Roberts has gotten involved with supporting community projects. According to The Nora Roberts Foundation, which was created in 2001. “Ms. Roberts envisioned the foundation as an avenue of support for organizations promoting and encouraging literacy, children, the arts and humanitarian efforts. These areas, particularly important to her and her family, serve as the focus of the foundation.”