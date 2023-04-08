Online search for e-readers goes up by 32% in New Zealand in 2023

According to a recent report, the demand for e-book readers has surged by nearly one-third this year among New Zealanders. PriceSpy, a website that compares product prices, has revealed data indicating a 32 percent year-over-year rise in e-book reader searches in 2023 relative to 2022. The website attributes the rise to the low price of e-book readers and their high value, especially at a time when New Zealanders are grappling with escalating expenses, NewsHub stated.

While e-book sales have fluctuated in recent times, the global trend has shown a consistent rise. According to Statista, a market, and consumer data website, e-book revenue is expected to increase from US$13.64 billion in 2022 to US$14.21 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$15.39 billion by 2027. While e-books can be read on a variety of devices, their relatively low cost compared to traditional printed books is considered a significant factor in their growth.

“We can see there’s been a significant uptick in the number of Kiwis that are looking to buy e-book readers this year, suggesting that people may be turning to low-cost activities like reading a good book to keep them busy and entertained,” said Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, NZ country manager for PriceSpy.

“As consumers navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, consumer purchase behaviours continue to change to accommodate higher grocery and fuel costs, mortgage rate rises and other price increases being passed back on to them.”

In 2023, the average weighted price for e-book readers on PriceSpy NZ is $318, which is substantially lower than the average weighted price of $1083 for tablets like iPads. While interest in tablets has only seen a 0.5 percent year-on-year increase in 2023, interest in e-book readers has surged by 32 percent, according to data released by the price and product comparison site. This trend is attributed to the relatively low cost of e-book readers and their high value proposition at a time when people are facing increased costs.

“As such, rather than buy expensive devices like tablets, consumers may be making entertainment cutbacks, considering e-book readers instead. While e-book readers do not offer the same capabilities as a tablet, people may be more willing to invest in affordable book e-readers to help keep them busy and entertained.”

“Even though there’s an initial outlay of a couple of hundred dollars to buy an e-book reader, the long-term investment can be quite affordable. For example, some digital books are free to download or cost a couple of dollars to purchase – and there are even subscription options available to provide instant access to thousands upon thousands of titles.”