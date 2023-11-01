Onyx Boox firmware update adds note-taking functionality

Onyx Boox Firmware V3.5 provides versatile and advanced tools to help you use BOOX more efficiently, create more freely, and increase your productivity more innovatively. This new update is available for Onyx Boox Max Lumi 2, Note Air 2 Plus, Note Air 2, Palma, Page, Note 5, Note 5+, and the Nova Air C. More devices will receive the same update sometime in the next month. Here is a rundown of all of the new features.

Reading Add Blank Pages in PDFs Create an extra space and write down more ideas in the blank pages. AI Read In less than two minutes, you can get a book summary, learn more about the author and genre, and find more related books². Enhanced Scrolling View When the scrolling View is enabled, you can scroll the files with a mouse³.

Note-taking Upgraded Note Hyperlinks with Quick Return Option Jump back and forth in the linked notes easily. Free Lasso Select any part of your notes with the flexible lasso tool to move, copy, cut and paste it freely. Fill-in Colours By simply tapping enclosed shapes, you can fill them with different colors using the new Fill tool.

System Calendar Screensaver Keep track of the date and time in an elegant way. Flexible Split Screen Adjust the split-screen size to get the best view for each app. Custom System Fonts Import your preferred font and use it throughout the system interface to give your BOOX a new look⁶. Custom Mouse Settings Customize the cursor style, scrolling direction, and tracking speed to your preference.