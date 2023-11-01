New Light Phone collaboration with Kendrick Lamar set for Nov 2 launch

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s venture, pgLang, has collaborated with tech company Light to craft a unique cellphone set to release on November 2. However, it is going to be a limited-edition model, with only 250 units slated to be built. Rapper Kendrick Lamar had set up the company pgLang with Dave Free in 2020.

Lamar’s vision for the phone aligns with simplicity, aiming to minimize distractions and focus on essential communication with friends, family, and associates. The phone adheres to this philosophy with a minimalist design and functionality. Notably, it features an e-paper display, reminiscent of Kindle screens, ensuring legibility in direct sunlight and minimal power consumption by eliminating the need for a backlight. The device boasts a battery life of approximately one to two days.

This special edition Light Phone embraces its limited nature by promoting minimal usage. Although it supports 4G LTE and provides a hotspot, it deliberately excludes internet browsing, emails, social media, and even image reception via text. It aims to replicate the simplicity of classic mobile phones, allowing users to focus solely on calls and texts.

Like any phone, Light’s creation requires an active and compatible SIM card. The accompanying dashboard website facilitates phone management. That way, functions such as importing contacts or adding tools and such need to be done via the website. Users can customize a toolbox menu with features like an alarm, calculator, simple music player, or calendar. Alternatively, they can stick to the standard tools. The phone will be available in a sleek gray color scheme.

The limited edition will be accessible via the pgLang website on November 2. For those missing out on the exclusive Kendrick Lamar editions, the regular Light Phone II is available for $299.