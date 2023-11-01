KATANA Beast and Other Titles Simultaneously Launched in Japan & U.S. K MANGA

Image credit: Twitter

Kodansha Ltd. has recently announced on Tuesday, 31st October 2023, that it will simultaneously publish KATANA Beast and other Simulpub titles in Japan and the United States. The new titles will be released on the K MANGA service currently available on the Android and iOS platforms. At the moment, K MANGA services are exclusively available in the United States.

K MANGA was launched in May 2023 and has already distributed hundreds of manga and simulpub titles in English. Kodansha Ltd. is one of the leading publishing houses in Japan and aims to add 74 titles before the end of this year. They plan to provide more info on this at a later point. They are widely known for publishing hundreds of mangas, novels, animes, movies, series, and video games.

KATANA Beast was created by Akimini Kamijyo, who has published some famous works in the past, including Code: Breaker and Samurai Deeper Kyo. The upcoming manga is about the 12 zodiac animals with their respective tribes. Each boasting their special powers has battled for hegemony over the nation until the Emperor proposes a 5×5 battle as a festival. Explore the fantasy world from the eyes of the weakest princess from the Rabbit tribe trying to survive in the zodiac struggle.

Additionally, there are a few other titles to look forward to accompanying the popular title. Some notable ones include Versus by the creator of One-punch Man, ONE, drawn by Kyoutarou Azuma and organized by Bose. There’s also Tank Chair by Manaby Yashiro, which is much anticipated. ‘All My Neighbors are Convinced the Female Knight from My Rice Field Is My Wife’ and ‘The Great Queen Victoria Winner Ostwen Has Arrived!’ will also be released.

KATANA Beast will be released on 1st November, 12:00 AM JST (11:00 AM EST). The other titles will be released on the following dates according to their schedule. Look forward to enjoying the latest titles without missing out on their release date.