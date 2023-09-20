Onyx Boox Leaf 3 e-reader with 7-Inch 300 PPI E Ink Carta 1200 display launched in China

Onyx Boox has today unveiled the upgraded version of the Leaf 2 e-reader, known as the Leaf 3. The e-reader comes with a 7-inch 300-PPI E-ink screen along with an upgraded processor and memory. According to what the company revealed, the new Leaf 3 now comes with an upgraded processor so that it now features an octa-core processor, which can be considered a considerable upgrade over the quad-core processor that the Leaf 2 comes with.

Onyx Boox said the incorporation of the more powerful processor has led to the Leaf 3 having a 170 percent increase in CPU performance. The memory too has been upgraded from the previous 2 GB to 3 GB on the Leaf 3. Similarly, the Leaf 3 now comes with a larger 2300mAh compared to the 2000mAh that the Leaf 2 featured.

As for the display, it is the same 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 panel having 300PPI resolution that has been retained on the Leaf 3. Onyx Boox said the Leaf3 employs a micro-crystal etched glass cover process, something that lets it achieve a light transmittance of 92 percent while supporting 256 levels of global grayscale. The display also features dual-color temperature front lights to allow for a comfortable reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions.

The Leaf 3 also continues with the same basic design which includes an asymmetric build where the left spine is thicker than the rest. The left spine is also where the physical page turn buttons are located, making the entire thing look a lot like the Kindle Oasis of yore. Nonetheless, Onyx Boox has managed to keep the design fresh and appealing. The Leaf 2 also comes in shades of white and black. The Leaf 3 is shown in a shade of black and it is not known yet if there is a white version that is going to be available too. The e-reader meanwhile can be pre-ordered via Jing Dong where it is priced at 1499 yuan, which comes to around $205 USD. This product is only available for the domestic Chinese market.