Amazon emerges victorious in jury trial concerning Kindle and Amazon Music App technologies

In a recent legal battle, Amazon emerged triumphant as a Delaware federal jury ruled in favor of the tech giant, stating that certain features within Amazon Music and Kindle e-reader applications did not constitute patent infringement, Reuters reported. Specifically, these features pertain to the ability to search for specific segments within song lyrics and audiobooks.

The jury, following a comprehensive five-day trial, concluded that Amazon’s technology was not in violation of a patent held by inventor Curt Evans’ company, TrackTime. This patent pertained to a “remote control for multimedia seeking.” Furthermore, the jury deemed the patent itself to be invalid.

The origins of this legal dispute trace back to 2018 when TrackTime initiated a lawsuit against Amazon, alleging the infringement of two of Evans’ patents relating to the synchronization of text with audio. In 2021, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika invalidated one of these patents.

During the trial, TrackTime contended that Amazon Music’s X-Ray Lyrics feature and Kindle’s Audible Immersion Reading, which enables users to simultaneously read an e-book while listening to its audiobook counterpart, constituted an infringement on the remaining patent. As part of their argument, a TrackTime expert estimated that Amazon could potentially owe a maximum of $60.7 million in damages resulting from the alleged infringement, as documented in court filings.