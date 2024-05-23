Onyx Boox Mira Pro now has warm and cool lighting

The 25-inch Mira Pro monitor first launched in 2022 and was one of the first large screen dedicated e-paper monitors on the market. Until recently, it did not have a lighting system and instead relied on environmental lighting to see what was displayed on the monitor. In early 2024, Onyx disclosed they were working on a revision to the Mira Pro that would add an all-new lighting system with both warm and cool lighting and various slider bars to control the luminosity of the brightness. It now looks like the monitor is now ready to ship and is available to order on the Good e-Reader Store for $1799.99.

The Onyx Boox Mira Pro is a new 25-inch E INK monitor equipped with Aragonite’s self-developed BSR super refresh technology with a screen-to-body ratio of 85%. It adopts an all-aluminum alloy body and supports horizontal and vertical rotation. It has 2K resolution and will be accessible to the eyes. It has a front-lit display and colour temperature system, making it easy to read during the day or night.

The Mira Pro has a resolution of 3200×1800 and 145 PPI and has no buttons on the front. It has a Mini HDMI to full HDMI port and can be plugged into your computer’s graphics card. It supports many operating systems, such as Windows 10, MAC OS, Android, and Linux. It comes with a stand that can be swivelled from portrait to landscape mode; of course, it supports VESA for customized stands.

