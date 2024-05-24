DC-1 Tablet With Kinde-Like Live Paper Display Launched

Remember the Daylight Computer Company that had revealed a tablet with an e-paper-like display? The tablet – DC-1 is now ready for prime time action and is available to buy for $729. It basically is an Android tablet but its biggest USP is what the company is claiming to be the Live Paper display. The company hasn’t stated if it is RLCD display tech but the effects are similar, you have a glare-free display that looks similar to that of the E Ink displays on the Kindle e-reader.

However, unlike traditional RLCD, the Live Paper display on the DC-1 is monochrome but has a 60Hz refresh rate. That translates to none of the lag or the flashing usually associated with E Ink displays. The company is also claiming there is no blue light emanating and is hence perfectly safe for the eyes even when viewed for long or at night.

The backlight has a soft amber hue which is considered eye-friendly and aids in visibility during low ambient light conditions. However, you can turn off the backlight completely if you want, like when using the tablet in direct sunlight or in bright light conditions. The display also gets a layer on top having a matte finish which makes it seem like paper.

Coming to the specification, the DC-1 tablet comes with a 10.5-inch display having 1600 x 1200 pixels resolution. On the other side of it lies a MediaTek Helio G99 that works in tandem with 8 GB memory and 128 GB of storage, the latter being expandable via microSD cards. Keeping the tablet awake is an 8000 mAh battery which should last an entire day of even intense usage easily.

The tablet runs the company’s proprietary Sol:OS which is based on Android 13 but has been heavily customized to offer a minimalist feel. The primary focus with the tablet is on reading, writing, and notetaking, and the OS has been tuned towards the same. For instance, notifications have been turned off by default to ensure you have zero distractions while using the tablet. The included Wacom stylus can be used for making notes and does not need to be charged separately.

That said, the tablet can run almost all Android apps efficiently. It also comes preinstalled with apps such as Pocket Casts, Spotify, Audible, Notion, ChatGPT, Pocket, Kindle, and Google Docs. Geared as it is for reading, the DC-1 also comes with physical buttons for turning pages though the buttons can be made to perform a variety of other functions as well. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity while there is a USB-C port for data transfers and battery recharging.

As for its availability, pre-orders are currently being accepted for Batch 3. The first two batches are already sold out with shipping slated to begin in July and August respectively. There is a Founders Edition model which you can order now for $729 and is going to be shipped in September. You can also reserve a model by paying an upfront refundable payment of $100, with deliveries likely around Q1 2025. A case for the tablet and the stylus is going to be part of the package.

The company meanwhile stated they are also contemplating developing a smartphone and a laptop as well using the same display technology. More on that later.